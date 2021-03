Four times a week, Madam Pathmaranee Kumorsamy shuttles her five-year-old son, who has autism, from his early intervention centre to his pre-school.

Having to travel between the two places tires him out, and he is able to attend only a short two hours at the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots pre-school, said Madam Pathma, 36, a housewife.