The Mother Tongue Languages Symposium returns with its most vibrant edition yet, offering parents practical ideas and immersive experiences to help children build confidence and interest in Chinese, Malay and Tamil

The Mother Tongue Languages Symposium is back with interactive learning experiences, games and plenty of parent-child bonding opportunities.

Step into a magical garden where stories bloom, games spark conversations and every corner invites children to discover Chinese, Malay and Tamil in new ways.

That is the experience awaiting families at this year’s Mother Tongue Languages Symposium (MTLS), which adopts the theme A Garden for Joyful Discovery. Held at Singapore Expo for the first time, the biennial event unfolds across two levels – start your journey at Exhibition Hall 2B on Level 1 and head to Level 2 for more activities – giving families more room to explore and learn together.

Throughout the symposium, children will encounter their mother tongue the way language is often best learnt – through listening, speaking and playful moments shared with those closest to them.

Families explore one of the interactive exhibits at a previous edition of the Mother Tongue Languages Symposium. PHOTO: MOE

Where learning feels like play

At the heart of the one-day symposium is the Explorer Zone, with three areas built around nursery rhymes, storytelling and conversation. Families will find games and hands-on activities that show how a rhyme, a story or a simple exchange can become part of how children hear and use their mother tongue in everyday life.

As children journey through the exhibition, each completed activity earns them a charm for their Bracelet of Joy. By the end of the day, they will have collected not only a keepsake to wear home, but also new words, stories and shared memories with their families.

Jasmin Lau, Chairperson of the Committee to Promote Chinese Language Learning, takes a similar playful approach at home. Growing up in a Chinese-speaking household, she tries to make learning the language fun for her two preschoolers.

Besides reading children’s versions of Chinese classics such as Journey to the West at bedtime, she also seeks out Chinese versions of popular stories such as Paw Patrol to keep them interested.

Lau, who is also the Minister of State for the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, and the Ministry of Education, said: “We make little games to learn the Chinese names of dinosaurs and construction vehicles – and I find myself learning new things with them, too.”

Gain insights on mother tongue curriculum

For parents wondering how to support their children, the MOE Curriculum Booths offer a clearer view of the mother tongue journey. It maps the learning pathways from preschool through to pre-university education, showing how children build confidence in using their Mother Tongue Languages over the years, and how parents can play a part along the way.

Hands-on activities help children discover their Mother Tongue Languages in fun and engaging ways. PHOTO: MOE

At the Tree of Joy, families can try board and card games developed by MOE, and strike up a conversation with LangBuddy, an AI chatbot. Designed specifically for practice, the chatbot provides an opportunity for students to interact in their respective Mother Tongue Languages beyond the classroom.

The symposium is hosting 41 exhibitors from schools and community partners, giving families plenty to explore, whether their children are drawn to stories, culture, performances, technology or hands-on creative activities.

Visit Mother Tongue Languages Symposium 2026 Date: August 1, 2026 (Saturday)

Time: 10am to 8:30pm

Venue: Singapore Expo, Exhibition Hall 2B

Admission: Free (registration required) Register at mtls.moe.edu.sg from July 13.

Learn from familiar faces and fellow parents

Some of the day’s most practical takeaways come from parents who understand the realities of raising bilingual children in Singapore. Celebrity entrepreneur Syah Ibrahim, Mediacorp news presenter Zhao Quanyin, and Mediacorp personality Nithiya Rao will be sharing tips on how they make mother tongue learning less stressful, weaving the language into daily life.

Their sessions are part of a wider programme of 42 unique sharing sessions and interactive workshops – some aimed at parents and educators, others designed for families to enjoy. Together, they offer practical ways to build children’s confidence and support their mother tongue learning journey.

Sharing Sessions and Interactive Workshops are among the highlights families can look forward to at the symposium. PHOTO: MOE

Syed Harun Alhabsyi, Chairperson of the Malay Language Learning and Promotion Committee, hopes families will leave with a deeper appreciation that language is a window to one’s identity and heritage.

“Learning our Mother Tongue Language is not merely about vocabulary and grammar, but about access to the nuances of culture, music, literature, history and shared traditions of the community,” says Syed Harun, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of National Development.

Where the stage comes alive

Beyond the booths and workshops, mother tongue and culture take their place in the spotlight through a series of performances. For children, seeing Chinese, Malay or Tamil come alive on stage can help them experience the language not only as a school subject, but as something carried through shared traditions and family memories.

Young performers entertain families during a stage performance at the Mother Tongue Languages Symposium 2024. PHOTO: MOE

Standout acts include The Kung Fu Kids, a clapper-talk performance paired with Wushu by MOE Kindergarten @ Jurong West; spirited Parai drumming from groups such as Umar Pulavar Tamil Language Centre and West Spring Primary School; and a Silat showcase, Martial Harmony – Strength in Unity, by Shuqun Primary School.

Children can also keep an eye out for the symposium’s garden mascots: Peppy the caring bee, Xiao Tao the collaborative flower, Sani the confident adventurer and Kavin the creative garden whiz.

How learning can continue at home

A day at the symposium may offer the spark, but mother tongue learning is often built in the quieter moments that follow – a bedtime story, a song in the car, a film watched together or a few familiar phrases used at home.

Families browse books and educational resources at a previous edition of the Mother Tongue Languages Symposium. PHOTO: MOE

At the Sales Booth, families can browse a curated selection of books across Chinese, Malay and Tamil. From picture books to young-adult titles, including those featured in the day’s sharing sessions and workshops, parents will find books that suit their child’s age and interests, helping families sustain learning at home even after the symposium ends.

Dinesh Vasu Dash, Chairperson of the Tamil Promotion Committee, believes a story, song or film can draw children to their mother tongue long before they ever perceive it as an academic subject.

“Being conversant in our mother tongue provides us with a deeper understanding and appreciation of our culture, our norms and our heritage,” says Dash, who is also Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Ministry of Manpower.

“I hope parents won’t focus too much on grades alone but create a joyful, fun-filled environment for learning their mother tongue at home.”

That message carries through to the symposium’s final touchpoint. On level two, families can head to the Activities Corner and pledge wall, where they can make a shared promise to keep their mother tongues alive – through one more story, one more song or one more everyday conversation at home.