More than 5,000 kids aged 5 to 6 registered for Covid-19 jabs

More than 5,000 children aged five to six years old have been registered for Covid-19 vaccination, said the Early Childhood Development Agency yesterday.

And about 3,900 children aged six to 11 in special education (Sped) schools have been invited to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Of these, more than six in 10 have signed up to do so, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday.

Vaccination for pupils in these schools began yesterday, with mobile vaccination teams from the Health Promotion Board (HPB) deployed to four Sped schools, including APSN Katong School, to give the children their shots.

The exercise will be progressively rolled out to all 20 Sped schools with eligible pupils, said MOE.

At APSN Katong School, nurse Nurhayati Rosli, 32, was among the parents accompanying their children to get vaccinated.

To prepare her elder daughter, Nur Izara Il'Aisyah, who has mild autism, for the jab, Madam Nurhayati showed the six-year-old YouTube videos of the vaccination process to give her an idea of what to expect and explained its link to Covid-19.

She said: "Initially, I was concerned about whether the nurses or the people who were going to do the vaccination were trained to be patient with children who are afraid of the shots."

But learning that Izara could get vaccinated in school assured the mother, who said the familiar faces of teachers, psychologists, therapists and friends made it comfortable for her daughter.

Teacher Cymone Wong said staff have helped prepare the pupils for Covid-19 vaccination through role play, and taught them words of self-affirmation.

Teachers and allied health practitioners are also on site during the vaccination process to spot any signs of anxiety in the children and take them to a room to calm them down, she said.

Dr Premila Hirubalan, the deputy director of the HPB Student Health Centre, said the healthcare workers deployed are experienced in giving shots to children in Sped schools.

They have given jabs to children during annual routine health screenings, as well as during the Covid-19 vaccination exercise for those aged 12 and above in schools in June and July last year.

HPB has also put in place steps to help smooth the vaccination process for pupils in Sped schools.

For instance, up to two caregivers are allowed to accompany the child from registration and screening to the administration of the vaccine and observation, said Dr Hirubalan.