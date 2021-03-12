More stakeholder collaboration needed in inclusive education so children embrace it early on: Panel

SINGAPORE - Children as young as pre-schoolers and primary schoolgoers can learn inclusive values such as empathy and respect when those with developmental needs and typically developing children interact, said panellists in a virtual discussion on Friday (March 12).

To this end, more collaboration among all stakeholders is needed for children with special needs to best benefit from inclusive education, they said.

One way is for more collaboration with community partners, said Ms Tee Yi, a senior early interventionist at Rainbow Centre.

She was among seven panellists - including parents, early intervention professionals and other stakeholders - discussing the need for collaboration for better inclusive practices at the Early Intervention Conference held virtually on Friday.

For example, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rainbow Centre partnered pre-schools in the vicinity for events such as those on Children's Day, where children from both sides could interact.

"These positive interactions will shape the beliefs of inclusion in the minds of our young children," said Ms Tee.

"Schools are where young minds are shaped and really are a good starting point to cultivate inclusive values and skills like respect, collaboration and the ability to work with someone who is different from you," she added.

Other panellists also spoke of the need for collaboration between early childhood educators and early intervention professionals who can learn practices from one another.

"Last-mile communication" is also important, said Ms Julia Chan, who has a child with special needs.

She said that it would be useful if the early intervention teachers could teach parents strategies and practices or provide resources and visuals that they can use at home with their children.

"Having these visuals that were customised by the educators, I was very encouraged. (It showed that they) include me as a partner and as an important person in the ecosystem to help the child," said Ms Chan.

During the question-and-answer segment, an audience member suggested that promoting inclusion be included in the Character and Citizenship Education curriculum for primary school students.

In response, Ms Jessica Chiew, deputy cluster head and senior speech therapist at disability support charity SPD, said: "There is value, and I think we are exploring providing more awareness talks for primary school students."

She added: "Peer learning and peer support, I think, are quite important... For example, you have a friend who has autism. What does autism actually mean? As a buddy, how can you support your friend who has autism spectrum disorder in the same classes as you?"

Earlier in the morning at the start of the conference, Minister of State for Social and Family Development as well as Education Sun Xueling said in her opening remarks that instilling inclusive mindsets and values from the early years is a critical part of holistic development, as Singapore strives to become a more inclusive society.

"Studies have shown that all children, be it children with developmental needs or typically developing children, benefit from inclusion - from cultivating positive attitudes on diversity, to empathy and positive social relationships with children of diverse abilities," she said.