More stakeholder collaboration needed in inclusive education: Panel

Children as young as pre-schoolers and primary school pupils can learn inclusive values such as empathy and respect when those with developmental needs and typically developing children interact, said panellists in a virtual discussion yesterday.

To this end, more collaboration among all stakeholders is needed for children with special needs to best benefit from inclusive education, they added.

One way is for more collaboration with community partners, said Ms Tee Yi, a senior early interventionist at Rainbow Centre.

She was among seven panellists - including parents and early intervention professionals - discussing the need for collaboration for better inclusive practices at the Early Intervention Conference.

For example, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rainbow Centre partnered pre-schools in the vicinity for events such as those on Children's Day, where children from both sides could interact.

"These positive interactions will shape the beliefs of inclusion in the minds of our young children. Schools are where young minds are shaped and really are a good starting point to cultivate inclusive values and skills like respect, collaboration and the ability to work with someone who is different from you," said Ms Tee.

Ms Julia Chan, who has a child with special needs, said "last-mile communication" is also important.

She said it would be useful if the early intervention teachers could teach parents practices or provide resources that they can use at home with their children.

"Having these visuals that were customised by the educators, I was very encouraged. (It showed that they) include me as a partner and as an important person in the ecosystem to help the child," said Ms Chan.

An audience member suggested that promoting inclusion be included in the Character and Citizenship Education curriculum for primary school pupils.

Agreeing that there is value in this, Ms Jessica Chiew, deputy cluster head and senior speech therapist at disability support charity SPD, said: "Peer learning and peer support, I think, are quite important... For example, you have a friend who has autism. What does autism actually mean? As a buddy, how can you support your friend who has autism spectrum disorder in the same classes as you?"

Minister of State for Social and Family Development as well as Education Sun Xueling said in her opening remarks at the conference that instilling inclusive mindsets and values from the early years is a critical part of holistic development, as Singapore strives to become a more inclusive society.

"Studies have shown that all children, be it children with developmental needs or typically developing children, benefit from inclusion - from cultivating positive attitudes on diversity, to empathy and positive social relationships with children of diverse abilities," she said.