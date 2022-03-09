More space to learn and grow at schools with no mid-year tests

That ritual of hitting the books twice a year for school examinations - so familiar to generations of Singaporeans - has been given a makeover by schools that have dropped the mid-year exams.

At Hua Yi Secondary School, for instance, students get to try their hand at new pursuits instead, while at Gan Eng Seng Primary School, pupils get breathing room to learn at their own pace.

And across Singapore, more children will be joining them, with all schools set to drop the mid-year exams in May for all levels by next year.

Hua Yi Secondary, one of the earliest schools to do away with mid-year testing for all levels, took the chance to organise a Learning Festival, where students get to explore their interests through workshops and talks.

Examples of activities include film appreciation, an Asean culture fair and sports activities. Students also get to pick skills to learn, like baking, sushi-making and archery.

Ms Sandra Gwee, the school's principal, said: "Without the mid-year exam, there's time for us to give the students more opportunities to do different things."

She added: "For teachers, without the mid-year (exams), there's no rush to set exam papers and they can complete the syllabus with a bit more depth."

Hua Yi Secondary removed mid-year exams for the Secondary 1 to 3 levels in 2019, followed by Secondary 4 and 5 in 2020.

It employs a variety of assessment methods, such as class participation, quizzes, performance tasks and presentations, to evaluate students, along with the year-end exam, which counts towards 55 per cent of the final grade.

Another school that has removed all mid-year exams, Gan Eng Seng Primary, dropped them for Primary 4 pupils last year, and will do the same for the Primary 6 level this year. These were the only levels still having the mid-year assessment.

Principal Roy Lee said: "We wanted to reduce the over-emphasis on exam results and focus more on the joy of learning. We wanted to increase pupils' intrinsic motivation to learn, rather than learn just because exams are coming."

Cutting the mid-year exams also meant that after-school enrichment, and the teaching of subjects like physical education, music and art, can carry on instead of being suspended for the exam week, he added.

"It also frees up time for teachers to use more varied and engaging ways of teaching, like technology, game-based approaches and inquiry-based learning," he said.

In place of the mid-year exam is a weighted assessment that makes up 15 per cent of the final grade. "The difference is that it's not a full paper, but it covers the content in just that term and is shorter in duration," said Mr Lee.

To assure parents that the year-end exam will not be high-stakes, the school has since 2020 stopped sorting pupils into classes by their academic abilities.

"Regardless of their results, there will still be mixed-ability classes, and we try to make sure that pupils taking standard and foundation subjects are spread out across the form classes," said Mr Lee.

