More Primary 1 spots for children without links to schools

More Primary 1 places will be set aside for children who do not qualify for priority admission, for instance through their parents' alumni links, from the next registration exercise.

It will also be made easier for children to secure places in schools near their homes.

To open doors wider to those who have no family or clan connections to a school, the number of spots reserved for this group will be doubled to 40, starting with children who begin Primary 1 in 2023, said the Ministry of Education yesterday.

They are currently eligible for Phase 2C - the open phase for those who have no links with the school, with priority given to those who live nearby.

Under the changes, each primary school will have to allocate 40 spots to children with no links to it - either through alumni parents, siblings or clan - at the start of next year's Primary 1 registration exercise. Since 2014, 20 places a year were set aside for Phase 2C, but competition has intensified, said the ministry.

This year, one in three schools had to undergo balloting in Phase 2C for Singaporeans living within 1km of the school, up from one in four schools that went to a ballot in the same category in 2014.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing noted that the number of pupils who can access a school near their home without affiliation has declined in recent years.

He added that the latest revision would help ensure that schools remain accessible, open and inclusive.

MOE said that the increase in the number of places under Phase 2C will be "in the educational interest of children, to help them spend less time travelling and have more time to pursue other interests, as well as for the convenience of the family".

The move to look at how to set aside more places in Phase 2C was announced in March during the Committee of Supply debate by then Education Minister Lawrence Wong.

From next year, while 40 places will be set aside for Phase 2C, Phase 2B will continue to have 20 places reserved at the start of the P1 registration exercise. This phase is for children of parent volunteers, community leaders and those with links to clan associations or churches.

On top of this, applicants in Phase 2C will also be allocated two-thirds of remaining vacancies from earlier phases while those eligible for Phase 2B will be allocated one-third of the seats.

Previously, the vacancies that remained after the earlier phases were split evenly between both phases.

MOE noted that more places reserved for Phase 2C may mean that several schools will not have any places left for Phase 2A(2) registrants - children whose parents or siblings are former pupils. Because of this, MOE has decided to combine it with Phase 2A(1).

This means that children whose parents are in the alumni association will not have priority above those who have parents or siblings who used to study in the school. They will now compete in the same phase.

In 1999, priority for alumni members in Phase 2A(1) was introduced to encourage stronger alumni and community support.

The ministry said: "Over time, more stakeholders such as former students and alumni associations have been actively contributing in their own ways to the schools. It is timely to review the fine differentiation of priority between stakeholders in Phases 2A(1) and 2A(2)."

The ministry will also revise the way distance between home and school is calculated, resulting in a slightly larger coverage of homes considered to be within 1km and 2km of the school of choice.

Children living closer to their school of choice have greater priority in all phases of the registration. This will lead to a more than 10 per cent increase in eligible applicants for each home-school distance category for almost every school.