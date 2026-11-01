More nursing diploma holders enter NUS Medicine in recent years
- More nursing diploma holders are entering NUS Medicine. Ngee Ann Polytechnic had a record five in 2026.
- NUS said nursing diploma holders are still a small part of each cohort. In 2026, 17 of 286 NUS students came from polytechnics. NTU admitted four polytechnic graduates out of 190, but none had a nursing diploma.
- Students said nursing gave them clinical skills, teamwork and a patient focus. Polytechnics said their courses offer strong training.
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SINGAPORE – More nursing diploma graduates have gained admission to medical school at the National University of Singapore (NUS) in recent years, including a record cohort of five from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) in 2026.
Although the pathway for polytechnic diploma holders to enter NUS Medicine has been in place since 2007, it is only in the past eight years that applicants with nursing diplomas have been admitted.