Straitstimes.com header logo

More nursing diploma holders enter NUS Medicine in recent years

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

(From left) NP nursing diploma holders Amir Aryan Danish Sudirman, Ng Xiao Jun, Mel Cheryl Yang, Yang Soohye and Kou Zi Qian entered NUS Medicine in 2026.

(From left) NP nursing diploma holders Amir Aryan Danish Sudirman, Ng Xiao Jun, Mel Cheryl Yang, Yang Soohye and Kou Zi Qian entered NUS Medicine in 2026.

PHOTO: NGEE ANN POLYTECHNIC

avatar-alt

Jane Ng

  • More nursing diploma holders are entering NUS Medicine. Ngee Ann Polytechnic had a record five in 2026.
  • NUS said nursing diploma holders are still a small part of each cohort. In 2026, 17 of 286 NUS students came from polytechnics. NTU admitted four polytechnic graduates out of 190, but none had a nursing diploma.
  • Students said nursing gave them clinical skills, teamwork and a patient focus. Polytechnics said their courses offer strong training.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – More nursing diploma graduates have gained admission to medical school at the National University of Singapore (NUS) in recent years, including a record cohort of five from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) in 2026.

Although the pathway for polytechnic diploma holders to enter NUS Medicine has been in place since 2007, it is only in the past eight years that applicants with nursing diplomas have been admitted.

See more on

ST Smart Parenting

NUS

Polytechnics

University admission

NTU

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.