More nursing diploma holders enter NUS Medicine in recent years

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SINGAPORE – More nursing diploma graduates have gained admission to medical school at the National University of Singapore (NUS) in recent years, including a record cohort of five from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) in 2026.

Although the pathway for polytechnic diploma holders to enter NUS Medicine has been in place since 2007, it is only in the past eight years that applicants with nursing diplomas have been admitted.