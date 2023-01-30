More financial help for the poorest students to attend top schools

SINGAPORE - Students from low-income families attending independent or specialised independent schools will receive more support to cover out-of-pocket expenses.

Under the Uplift scholarship, introduced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in 2019, students will receive a cash award of $1,000 from 2023, up from $800 before.

The income eligibility ceiling for the scholarship will also be raised to a monthly gross household income of $4,400 or per capita income of $1,100, up from $2,750 and $690 previously. The scholarship is only for Singapore citizens.

In a statement on Jan 30, the MOE said that with the enhancements, an additional 230 students will benefit annually. Currently about 470 students receive the scholarship each year.

The Uplift scholarship is intended to provide additional financial support to students who may have reservations about applying to independent or specialised independent schools due to financial concerns.

It is part of efforts to increase diversity at Singapore’s top schools, amid concerns that these schools have over the years drawn a greater proportion of students from families with higher socio-economic status.

There are eight independent schools - Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Hwa Chong Institution, Methodist Girls’ School, Nanyang Girls’ High School, Raffles Girls’ School, Raffles Institution, Singapore Chinese Girls’ School and St Joseph’s Institution; and four specialised independent schools - NUS High School of Mathematics and Science, School of Science and Technology, School of the Arts and Singapore Sports School.

Other forms of financial support available for students from lower-income families in these schools include the MOE Independent School Bursary (ISB) and school-based financial assistance scheme. The ministry said it will continue to regularly review the support for students from lower-income households and make enhancements where necessary.

MOE said the latest changes will apply to all existing and new Uplift scholarship recipients from 2023. Schools will identify and grant eligible students the scholarship automatically if they qualify and are already receiving certain fee subsidies under the ISB.

Raffles Institution student Putri Nur Dini Abdil Rahim, 18, who received the Uplift scholarship in 2022, said it helped her pay for supplementary guidebooks for extra practice.

“It relieved some of the burden for my mother because she knows I have access to these optional materials if and when I want to,” said Putri, whose mother is a teaching assistant in an international school and singlehandedly raised Putri and her younger brother.

“Every scholarship and bursary I’ve gotten since primary school, my mom taught me to save as much as I could. I hope it can help me with university expenses.”