MOE working with Sped schools on pay, prospects for teachers

To help the special education (Sped) sector attract and retain more teachers in the coming years, the Ministry of Education (MOE) is working with Sped schools to adopt human resource and job sizing practices that are being applied to MOE teachers.

But while Sped schools are government-funded and getting more support to improve teacher training, pay and career prospects, the social service agencies that run them retain substantial autonomy in operations and hiring, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

Mr Chan was addressing MPs' questions on whether MOE would bring Sped school teachers under its purview, and on the ministry's plans to attract and retain talent to meet the growing needs in the sector.

Under the Enabling Masterplan 2030 released last month, MOE will partner social service agencies to set up five new Sped schools by 2030, on top of the current 22.

Two new early intervention centres, focused on supporting young children with special needs, are also slated to open by mid-2023.

In March, MOE said it would set up a new school for children with multiple disabilities in the west.

Responding to Nominated MP Shahira Abdullah on bringing Sped teachers under MOE to provide them the benefits that the ministry's teachers enjoy, Mr Chan said MOE is prepared to explore new models, but with five criteria in mind.

Any new model must deliver better outcomes for children with special needs, for their families, and in professional development for Sped teachers, he said. It must also engage the wider community's participation in Sped needs, and lead to a better continuum of support for children with special needs from pre-school to post-schooling.

Elaborating on how MOE is supporting the sector, Mr Chan said the ministry funds all Sped teachers in their diploma in special education. Of the 1,600 Sped teachers here, 1,100 have obtained the diploma or other recognised teaching credentials. The remaining 500 teachers are either enrolled or will be enrolled next January.

The number of key positions in Sped schools will also be raised to provide career advancement opportunities for teachers who are performing well, he added.

To support this, Sped schools received additional funding for manpower costs in 2021 and will also do so in 2024.

They will need to implement more progressive human resource practices and increases in their teachers' salaries, to receive the second round of funding, he said.

Mr Chan noted the sector currently relies quite a bit on foreign manpower, and would like a significant core of Singaporeans there.

"We do have a road map worked out on how we progressively increase the number of Sped school teachers and caregivers as we build up the infrastructure in the next few years," he said.

He added that the biggest gap in Sped education is in supporting students after they leave the education system. This includes support for their parents and caregivers, "who always worry about what will happen to their special needs children when they are no longer around", he added.