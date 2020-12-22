MOE to help standardise schools' gender-related content

Gender-related content taught by schools and higher learning institutions will be more standardised, and the Ministry of Education (MOE) will work with them to share resources on such topics.

Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said yesterday that the various institutes of higher learning (IHLs) currently have their own curricula on respect and boundaries for students and staff.

"What the MOE hopes to do is to work with the IHLs closely to ensure greater standardisation of the modules that are used, and also to share resources... and to look at the cases that have come up and to also standardise the protocols and our responses to issues that arise."

Ms Sun was speaking to the media after a virtual engagement session organised by MOE and the National Youth Council.

The session involved about 100 IHL students and focused on the issues that women face in schools.

This is the first such conversation with students from higher learning institutions, as part of a national review of issues which affect women that was announced in September.

The ideas and suggestions gathered through these dialogues, which started in October, will form the basis of a White Paper to be tabled in Parliament in the first half of next year.

In her remarks after yesterday's session, Ms Sun, who is co-leading the review with Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling and Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam, said: "What really stuck in my mind was that our students have expressed a deep desire to have a culture of respect between the genders."

Ms Sun noted that as part of the updated character and citizenship education (CCE) curriculum that will kick in next year, there will be greater emphasis on moral values, cyber wellness and respecting boundaries for self and others both online and offline.

Other topics raised yesterday included the need to provide a safe environment for young people, in the context of recent sexual misconduct cases in universities.

This includes equipping students with "age-appropriate knowledge, so that they know how to protect themselves against online sexual grooming, sexual harassment, sexual abuse, and also how to recognise inappropriate behaviour, and to understand the legal consequences and socio-emotional impact that such offences can have", said Ms Sun.

She said the refreshed CCE curriculum will address the key challenges that youth today face, for instance, on social media.

Online sexual grooming, abuse of teacher-student relationships and voyeurism are some of the ministry's concerns, she said, and the curriculum uses scenarios to help students know what to do.

One example is a tuition teacher who behaves inappropriately with a child. In such a lesson, the teachers would share what students need to do, so they know how to react in such situations, Ms Sun said.

The students also shared concerns about gender stereotypes in professions like nursing and how these could affect the types of careers young people go into.

Ms Sun said that through education and career guidance in schools, MOE will ensure that students can explore a variety of pathways and address gender-based biases that may limit their aspirations.

"Students should look at their innate qualities, what their strengths are, and not be impeded by mental models of what they think," she said, adding that schools will also help to bring about greater awareness of gender equality at home through CCE.

"Students will learn to appreciate equity of parenting roles, regardless of gender, and the importance of not ascribing gender stereotypes in parenting.

"At the end of the day, we want to nurture positive mindsets and attitudes towards the equity of roles in the family, starting from a young age."