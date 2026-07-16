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Former PSLE chief examiner Jolene Ang at The Straits Times PSLE Companion event on July 11.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE - How to ensure that a student sitting for the PSLE science exam, does not misunderstand the question?

Must my child learn the science keywords to score in science? These were among the questions that parents had for former PSLE chief examiner Jolene Ang at The Straits Times PSLE Companion event on July 11.

In responding to the questions, Ang, who is the co-founder of BlueTree Education said children should get into the habit of reading questions aloud and going over the questions with a finger or ruler to ensure that the questions are read and understood correctly.

Ang also said that markers mark based on concept and reasoning rather than grammar or spelling. That’s why she believes learning science keywords matters less for scoring and more for helping pupils find the right words to form their own answers.

She was speaking at the event attended by more than 250 people.

To listen to the other tips she gave to parents, including the “write, shade, check” approach for multiple choice questions, you can watch the video of her one-hour session.

Parents who attended Ang’s workshop also walked away with exclusive PSLE Science Challenge Cards, designed by ST and BlueTree Foundation to help pupils tackle science questions and avoid common exam errors.

PSLE Companion subscribers can download digital copies of the cards through this link.

Parents also heard from Moses Soh, deputy chief executive of Mind Stretcher, on writing stronger compositions under exam conditions.

“I suggest simple plots, descriptive writing,” Soh told parents, adding that pupils do not need complicated plot twists to score well. He also advised against flashbacks and unusual points of view.

On language, Soh said pupils can replace generic verbs such as “walk” or “sit” with more precise alternatives like “trudged” or “dragged his feet” to convey sadness, or “stormed” and “pounded down the corridor” to convey anger.

To build fluency, Soh said pupils should write at least one composition a week and review feedback by rewriting flawed paragraphs rather than simply correcting errors.

The video on Soh’s one-hour session is also available to PSLE Companion subscribers.

The event was the third of four events that ST will run for PSLE Companion subscribers in 2026, as part of a broader push to extend support to parents preparing their children for the PSLE.

The next event to be held on Oct 31, is aimed at helping parents select the right secondary school for their children.

Parents who subscribe to the PSLE Companion package get full access to expert-led workshops, weekly articles and past-year PSLE resources, on top of unlimited access to ST’s content.

Click here for the PSLE Science Challenge Cards.