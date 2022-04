SINGAPORE - Exam season is coming. As always, I exhort my children to sleep more so their brains can function, but as always, I sleep the most in the household.

I sleep at midnight, I get six hours of sleep. The boy, 18, gets about the same amount. The girls, 14 and 16, get by on about 5 hours of sleep per night. Afternoon naps are occasional - I do not know how they manage.