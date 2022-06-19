Minor Issues: When papa is more adventurous than mama

SINGAPORE - When my husband and I were new parents, I found out we had different ideas about having an adventure.
Our 16-year-old son was then a pre-schooler and I thought he would enjoy longkang (drain) fishing on a farm.
