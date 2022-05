Before I became a mum, I had imagined having kids who would be well-versed in a musical instrument or two, greet every adult cheerfully and wear smart outfits which I picked for them.

Fast-forward 16 years, I have a child who takes pride in wearing holey T-shirts, another who is perfectly happy not attending music lessons outside of school as well as an introverted child who will not greet anyone she is unfamiliar with.