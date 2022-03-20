Minor Issues: Teachers do more than teach

In aiming to provide a holistic education, teachers do more than just teach, says the author. PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - When my children were younger, they used to ask me about my routine as a school principal. They wanted to know what else I did apart from being present at morning assembly, walking around the school, observing lessons and giving the occasional speech at school events.

My students probably think the same about me, except that they can also see me greeting them in the mornings as they arrive in school and saying goodbye to them when they leave. I am also in the canteen during recess. To them, I must seem like a glorified usher or security guard, patrolling the school.

