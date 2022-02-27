Minor Issues: Strategies to deal with crazy living costs

SINGAPORE - I blanched when the cost of my beloved teh siu dai (tea, less sweet) at the neighbourhood coffee shop went up from $1.20 to $1.30. Yes, it's only 10 cents, but it is not just that.

With the exit of my trusted electricity retailer, my family's electrical bills went up, from about $70 to $140 a month. My vegetable bills seem to have gone the same way. I don't want to talk about petrol for the car, which I am going to get rid of once its Certificate of Entitlement expires in a few months.