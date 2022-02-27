Minor Issues: Strategies to deal with crazy living costs

To be clear, whether we have money or not, a lot of how we decide on spending has to do with values and living simply, the writer says. ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA
Updated
Published
54 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - I blanched when the cost of my beloved teh siu dai (tea, less sweet) at the neighbourhood coffee shop went up from $1.20 to $1.30. Yes, it's only 10 cents, but it is not just that.

With the exit of my trusted electricity retailer, my family's electrical bills went up, from about $70 to $140 a month. My vegetable bills seem to have gone the same way. I don't want to talk about petrol for the car, which I am going to get rid of once its Certificate of Entitlement expires in a few months.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top