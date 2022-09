SINGAPORE – “To help is to love.” This has been one of my mother’s favourite mantras whenever she needed someone’s help with the household chores. When I was an angsty teenager, I could never understand nor agree with it.

With my father and my older siblings at work, I was the only one left at home to help with the chores, especially on weekdays. It was certainly a chore for me and I did not find any love in doing them.