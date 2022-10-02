Minor Issues: Should parents check their teenagers’ mobile phones?

SINGAPORE – Should I be checking my teenagers’ mobile phones? It is a question I have wondered about from time to time.

My teenagers leave their smartphones in the living room at night. It is one of the rules my husband and I decided on when we gave them cellphones at age 13.

I simply have to pick them up and switch them on, and I can scroll through their chats to see their messages, gallery to see their pictures or even their social media activity.

But I have not done it so far.

“Why not?” asked one of my friends, somewhat incredulously.

Apart from the fact that I find it a hassle to have to keep constant tabs on them, I also feel like I’m invading their privacy if I were to do so.

But the thought of doing so has crossed my mind because I don’t always know what they are doing on their devices and that worries me.

I am not privy to their WhatsApp chats, apart from the few occasions when they share funny messages from their friends.

I know my son, 16, has a “bad games” folder in his phone for games he considers “lousy”, but which, for some reason, he still plays occasionally.

But that’s about it.

I wonder if they are inadvertently exposed to pornography, cyber bullying and vulgar language, and if I should be doing more to monitor them.

A friend with two teenagers said she has found it necessary to monitor her kids’ phones either via an app or through checking their phones in their presence as she has found inappropriate content shared in their seemingly innocent class group chats.

“Porn sites were being circulated via unsuspecting links. Even though he couldn’t ‘un-see’ the inappropriate images, I could at least have a conversation about this with him,” she said.

I sway between trusting my teens and wanting to keep them safe.

So far, I have focused on building a relationship that will encourage them to open up if there are issues.

I worry that I could hurt our relationship if I were suspicious and mistrustful. I also wonder: If I control them too much, would they become rebellious, learn to lie and hide stuff?