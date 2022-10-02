Minor Issues: Should parents check their teenagers’ mobile phones?

SINGAPORE – Should I be checking my teenagers’ mobile phones? It is a question I have wondered about from time to time.
My teenagers leave their smartphones in the living room at night. It is one of the rules my husband and I decided on when we gave them cellphones at age 13.
I simply have to pick them up and switch them on, and I can scroll through their chats to see their messages, gallery to see their pictures or even their social media activity.
But I have not done it so far.
“Why not?” asked one of my friends, somewhat incredulously.
Apart from the fact that I find it a hassle to have to keep constant tabs on them, I also feel like I’m invading their privacy if I were to do so.
But the thought of doing so has crossed my mind because I don’t always know what they are doing on their devices and that worries me.
I am not privy to their WhatsApp chats, apart from the few occasions when they share funny messages from their friends.
I know my son, 16, has a “bad games” folder in his phone for games he considers “lousy”, but which, for some reason, he still plays occasionally.
But that’s about it.
I wonder if they are inadvertently exposed to pornography, cyber bullying and vulgar language, and if I should be doing more to monitor them.
A friend with two teenagers said she has found it necessary to monitor her kids’ phones either via an app or through checking their phones in their presence as she has found inappropriate content shared in their seemingly innocent class group chats.
“Porn sites were being circulated via unsuspecting links. Even though he couldn’t ‘un-see’ the inappropriate images, I could at least have a conversation about this with him,” she said.
I sway between trusting my teens and wanting to keep them safe.
So far, I have focused on building a relationship that will encourage them to open up if there are issues.
I worry that I could hurt our relationship if I were suspicious and mistrustful. I also wonder: If I control them too much, would they become rebellious, learn to lie and hide stuff?
Last week, I asked my son what he thought about parents checking their kids’ phones.
He said he had friends whose parents did so, and it caused resentment among the kids and affected their relationship.
That said, I do worry. What if all that I am doing is not enough?
My 13-year-old daughter’s Android phone is installed with a parental control app called Family Link, which allows us to set limits on how long she can use the phone, what time it shuts down automatically at night, and permission needed for apps to be downloaded. She has largely kept to the limits set.
We have held off on social media for her for now.
Meanwhile, my son does not have a parental control app installed on his phone. But we have spoken to him about self-discipline, and controlling the time spent on games and watching videos, especially when he needs to get work done.
Despite the fact that I think both of them spend way too much time on their devices, they are fairly open about their friends and school, and, from time to time, do share what they do online.
I guess our relationship with open lines of communication is mainly what keeps me from checking their phones.
Since they were young, we have had regular chats on topics like being open and honest with us, the need to earn our trust, and online etiquette and use of appropriate language.
I’m hoping what I taught them is enough to ensure they are safe online.
At the same time, I asked two experts what parents who worry about their teenagers’ online activities can do to manage their kids’ device use.
Should parents check their teenagers’ phones?
Founder of Village Consultancy, Ms Carol Loi, who educates families on digital literacy, said it depends on a variety of factors such as family culture, the depth of relationship between parent and teen, and the age of the teen.
“A teenager who is new to independent use of the Internet will need more support than an older teen with a more mature brain as well as better interpersonal skills,” she said.
She advocates transparency – the teen should know that the parent may randomly check the device.
“Ideally, nothing should be done in secret, so that the teens will also know that there should be no secrets with their parents,” she said.
What red flags should parents look out for to determine if there is a need to check their teenagers’ phones?
Ms Loi said some possible red flags include when their teens prefer secrecy over transparency, or when they prefer isolation to community. Or when parents observe that their teens seem more anxious or depressed than usual.
In place of checking their teenagers’ phones, how else can parents find out what their kids are up to on their mobile devices?
She added that there are apps available in the market that help to monitor and give feedback when there are red flags, for example, when youth use terms indicating potential self-harm or mental health struggles.
Focus on the Family Singapore’s family life specialist, Ms June Yong, said open communication can be built only on a strong parent-child relationship.
“The best way to know about their mobile history is to get into their inner world,” she said.
It means taking time to understand them, listening to their gripes and being there for them whenever they want to connect or need your support, she added.
“If there is secretive behaviour, parents may need to reflect and assess if they have been too harsh or judgmental on their teens when they had previously made a mistake,” she said.
But she said this is a reactive approach, with parents getting information only when something is not going well.
“It is good to consider upstream, preventive measures, which include building a strong relationship and being a safe space for your child,” she added.
What if teens do not want to share about their online activities?
Ms Loi said parents should recognise that teens go through a developmental process of individuation, when they grow to have a clearer sense of self that is separate from their parents and those around them.
“Parents can recognise this and be willing to let go, while maintaining a close relationship with their teen.
“Parents can also keep a more holistic perspective of raising their teen instead of focusing largely on their teen’s online lives,” she said.
For now, I’m hanging on to Ms Loi’s words about observing how the teens are developing offline to allay my concerns.
“Even if they seem to spend a lot of time on their phones, but if they are managing their relationships well, having sufficient sleep, have healthy self-esteem and make values-based decisions instead of simply following the crowd, then there is less need for worrying,” she said.