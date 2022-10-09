Minor Issues: Preparing kids for the jobs of the future

SINGAPORE – My elder daughter R, 22, works for a social media influencer. After graduating with a diploma in food science last year, she told us she was not keen on this area of work. Instead, R wanted to pursue her passion and interest in photography.

She started out as an intern for a fashion and lifestyle influencer, and went on to work full time as a creative content producer. Some of her responsibilities include taking and editing photos and videos. She also interacts with potential clients to discuss ideas for photo shoots and promotions.