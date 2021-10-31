Minor Issues: Learning to say goodbye is good preparation for the future

SINGAPORE - When I was starting out as a teacher in a secondary school, I struggled to bid goodbye to the graduating students of my form class, an all-boys group taking Design and Technology.

As their form teacher, one of my main responsibilities was to take care of the well-being and pastoral needs of my students. I spent a lot of time with them, teaching them a few subjects over two years. My interactions with them went beyond the curriculum. There were many moments of laughter and sadness, and sharing of hopes and dreams.