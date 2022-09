SINGAPORE - For almost half of this past year, I was filled with dread when it came to the two home-based learning (HBL) Fridays of each month. Those were days when I had to juggle work and mothering my son.

In April 2020, I had my first taste of supervising my children's lessons at home while working, as did most parents all over the island with school-going kids, when full HBL kicked in during the circuit breaker period of the pandemic.