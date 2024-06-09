Minor Issues: It can be tough for parents to get their kids to share the truth about how they feel

SINGAPORE – Two recent children’s books by persons with disabilities gave me food for thought about the parent-child relationship. The ideas are not novel, but they can get lost in the rush that passes for day-to-day parenting for many of us.

The first insight came after I was asked by Art:Dis, which advocates for opportunities for persons with disabilities in the arts, to be a writing mentor to Shalom Lim. He and another writer, Sherry Toh, had been shortlisted by the non-profit in 2023 to write a children’s book each, after an open call for story proposals.