Minor Issues: Farming and lessons on being a better father

SINGAPORE – Tempo seems like an innocuous word, but it can be a huge challenge when it comes to parenting. We struggle to set the right pace for our children, bearing in mind that each child is different.

Part of the problem is that once they enter formal schooling, our kids feel caught up in the system – racing from one finishing line to another, meeting deadlines for homework, school projects and periodic assessments. The tempo is predetermined and fixed. The rate of activity flows one way at one speed, and our children are expected to play catch-up most of the time.