Minor Issues: Christmas is not just about physical gifts, but the gift of time and effort

There is no better way to celebrate Christmas as a family than to offer ourselves in helping out in the home and giving our time for others. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Christmas is one of those occasions that seem to have great universal appeal.

This is probably because everyone is in a celebratory mood to usher in the New Year, which is exactly one week after that.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.