Minor Issues: Bloom where you are planted, wherever you may go

Remember that the PSLE doesn't determine your life path. The score doesn't show how much you know.
Remember that the PSLE doesn't determine your life path. The score doesn't show how much you know.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    55 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Dearest S,

The Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) starts next week with the oral paper.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Topics: 