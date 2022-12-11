Minor Issues: Anxious, happy, grateful, all at the same time this festive season

SINGAPORE – A dad with an adult child with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) once said to me that he is always keeping an eye on his child – just in case.
I know how he feels.
All parents worry about their kids – their early milestones, health, examinations, educational choices, friendships, behaviour.
But with neurotypical kids, at different stages, you can start letting go.
Young children soon learn to bathe and feed themselves. At some point in primary school, they start doing homework on their own. They eventually arrange their own play dates.
By secondary school age, they can be left alone even more to sort out their study schedules, friendships and hobbies. They take public transport independently. They watch their own shows and play games with their friends.
However, when you have a child with ASD or autism, especially moderate to severe autism, that letting-go stage is a long time coming or it does not come at all.
For some children, you might have to monitor what they eat or they will consume a whole dish of something. Or – true story in my case – drink the entire one-litre carton of milk. You can imagine the consequences.
They often have to be supervised when bathing and brushing teeth, even as adults.
They might need to be instructed anytime they are in the kitchen and given step-by-step verbal guidance on adding ingredients, using a knife or going near a fire or source of heat.
You are always looking at your child – just in case.
Going out can be even more fraught.
Will your child suddenly reach out to touch someone’s hair inappropriately (as Kate, my daughter with autism, has done before in a lift with strangers)?
If it is crowded and she has to wait longer than usual for her food to be served, will she react badly? She has in the past.
Will she suddenly lunge out at an innocent passer-by for some unpredictable reason?
What if she disrupts a musical performance or sporting event at the most crucial, meaningful moment – when it should be so quiet, you can hear a pin drop – with unstoppable happy yelping or pre-meltdown screaming and crying?
A child with ASD can do unexpected things very suddenly.
A few years back, as Kate and I were walking past a food stall with cooked items on display, she picked up a sausage and started eating it without breaking her stride.
I tried to grab it back, but it was too late – a bite had already been taken.
I then fumbled to pay, but had to hurry on because I was starting to lose sight of Kate in the crowd. Thankfully, the stallholder waved me on with a smile. (At least, I think he did. Anyway, after all these years, thank you for this kindness, whoever you are.)
This is so often life with an ASD child – running after him or her while gabbling an apology over your shoulder.
We all know there should be more understanding and inclusivity, but saying so does not make it happen.
And anyway, other people are human too. I understand someone not wanting her hair to be touched by a stranger. My child’s noise may be what triggers another child’s meltdown.
Many of us therefore know that we will be in this alert parental mode forever, never able to fully relax.
Our minds never stop ranging over the “what ifs”, the possibilities. We are always on tenterhooks, ready to leap forward the moment we think we see the early warning signs of a meltdown. We feel slightly on edge, all the time.
Uncertain future
This nagging anxiety is not just the minute-by-minute watchfulness. Many of us are looking to the years ahead – and fretting.
Like now. November and December can be a wonderful time of the year, with holidays, parties, year-end festivities, no school and many activities available.
But half my mind has already skipped ahead to January and I’m worrying about what that will be like.
Kate graduated from her Special Education (Sped) school this year. So, come January, when lots of kids including those in Sped schools go back to school, giving parents a much-needed break, Kate will be home. Every day, all day.
My husband and I know she needs to be kept occupied. We know she may have energy to work off. We know we should provide her meaningful social interaction with others every day.
We need to make sure she does not regress into being less communicative or less focused due to being at home 24/7.
So we do plan to get her involved in group activities and to take her out more.
We will look into enrolling her in a social activity club for adults with special needs. She can then take part in the club’s regular programmes such as sports, art and cooking.
And, of course, because it is the school holidays now, there are lots more to see and do than usual, even if it is just strolling around to look at Christmas lights or catching a free carolling performance. That is, if the person with special needs is not too bothered by crowds, noise and general chaos.
Will these be enough to fill the days?
Learning to find happiness in small things
I am not alone in worrying about my child’s immediate and long-term future.
E, a mum I know with a 16-year-old with ASD, wrote in an article for the St Andrew’s Autism Centre’s Facebook page: “This question often plagues me – what will happen to him when he turns 18?
“Many of the options, such as getting employment under the School-2-Work programme, attending a sheltered workshop, a Day Activity Centre (DAC) or community-based activities, are not readily available for children with moderate to severe ASD.
“That leaves the final option – staying at home.”
As for what she feels about the school holidays, she replied to me: “When there is no structural programme, he can become restless at home. I do feel stressed trying to figure out what to plan for him or how to keep him occupied.
“School holidays are only 1 to 1½ months. I can’t imagine when this stress and concern may last for an unknown period if he leaves school without any DAC or sheltered workshop.”
It is a fear you will hear expressed over and over again.
At the same time, I do believe that we parents of children with special needs are blessed in our own way, despite our anxieties, because we know – or rather, we have learnt – how to find happiness in the little things.
We tend to be grateful – so grateful – for mercies of any size. We celebrate the smallest of achievements. We laugh while crying. We have to, or we would not survive.
Child went out and did not have a meltdown? That counts as a good day. Spontaneously joined in the actions of a song? Wonderful. Stayed on-task with minimal prompting for 10 minutes (goal: 20 minutes) – brilliant.
Our long-term troubles and worries do not vanish just because it is the festive season. Short-term stresses remain.
All the more reason for us to remember to count our blessings, no matter how small, every day; to be kinder to others, because small kindnesses are what can really make a difference in our daily interactions with others; and to smile through our tears.
Happy Christmas.
• Jill Lim is a mother of three and a book editor with Straits Times Press. She has written four children’s books, including My Colouring Book Is Ruined!, about a child with autism