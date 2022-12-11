Minor Issues: Anxious, happy, grateful, all at the same time this festive season

SINGAPORE – A dad with an adult child with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) once said to me that he is always keeping an eye on his child – just in case.

I know how he feels.

All parents worry about their kids – their early milestones, health, examinations, educational choices, friendships, behaviour.

But with neurotypical kids, at different stages, you can start letting go.

Young children soon learn to bathe and feed themselves. At some point in primary school, they start doing homework on their own. They eventually arrange their own play dates.

By secondary school age, they can be left alone even more to sort out their study schedules, friendships and hobbies. They take public transport independently. They watch their own shows and play games with their friends.

However, when you have a child with ASD or autism, especially moderate to severe autism, that letting-go stage is a long time coming or it does not come at all.

For some children, you might have to monitor what they eat or they will consume a whole dish of something. Or – true story in my case – drink the entire one-litre carton of milk. You can imagine the consequences.

They often have to be supervised when bathing and brushing teeth, even as adults.

They might need to be instructed anytime they are in the kitchen and given step-by-step verbal guidance on adding ingredients, using a knife or going near a fire or source of heat.

You are always looking at your child – just in case.

Going out can be even more fraught.

Will your child suddenly reach out to touch someone’s hair inappropriately (as Kate, my daughter with autism, has done before in a lift with strangers)?

If it is crowded and she has to wait longer than usual for her food to be served, will she react badly? She has in the past.

Will she suddenly lunge out at an innocent passer-by for some unpredictable reason?

What if she disrupts a musical performance or sporting event at the most crucial, meaningful moment – when it should be so quiet, you can hear a pin drop – with unstoppable happy yelping or pre-meltdown screaming and crying?

A child with ASD can do unexpected things very suddenly.

A few years back, as Kate and I were walking past a food stall with cooked items on display, she picked up a sausage and started eating it without breaking her stride.

I tried to grab it back, but it was too late – a bite had already been taken.

I then fumbled to pay, but had to hurry on because I was starting to lose sight of Kate in the crowd. Thankfully, the stallholder waved me on with a smile. (At least, I think he did. Anyway, after all these years, thank you for this kindness, whoever you are.)

This is so often life with an ASD child – running after him or her while gabbling an apology over your shoulder.

We all know there should be more understanding and inclusivity, but saying so does not make it happen.

And anyway, other people are human too. I understand someone not wanting her hair to be touched by a stranger. My child’s noise may be what triggers another child’s meltdown.

Many of us therefore know that we will be in this alert parental mode forever, never able to fully relax.

Our minds never stop ranging over the “what ifs”, the possibilities. We are always on tenterhooks, ready to leap forward the moment we think we see the early warning signs of a meltdown. We feel slightly on edge, all the time.