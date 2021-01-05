Minister: Precautions still very necessary in schools

The two students who tested positive for Covid-19 recently are a timely reminder that precautions are still very much necessary, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday, on the first day of the school year.

He said clusters could have easily emerged had the cases been uncovered during the school term, cautioning that safe distancing must still be observed even in phase three of Singapore's reopening.

"Even in phase three, we maintain all the necessary safe management measures throughout our schools," said Mr Wong, citing health screening at the gates and the examination-style seating arrangements in classrooms.

Two students from Raffles Girls' School (RGS) had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus. The first was a family member of an earlier Covid-19 case, a permanent resident who works as a marine surveyor.

The second student had visited the first teen at her home for a few hours on a day that the marine surveyor was present.

Mr Wong was speaking during a media visit to Waterway Primary School on the first day of school, where The Straits Times observed the safe management measures in place.

Only Primary 1 pupils began classes yesterday in primary schools. Kindergarten 1 (K1) children from the Ministry of Education kindergartens also attended school yesterday.

Across Singapore, about 3,500 K1 children and 40,000 Primary 1 pupils went to school yesterday.

Kindergarten 2 and Primary 2 to Primary 6 children got an extra day of holiday and stayed at home. They start school today.

Special education and secondary schools also reopened yesterday, while junior colleges and Millennia Institute will do so next Monday.

At Waterway Primary, pupils and accompanying parents had to have their temperatures taken before entering the school, with multiple screening stations set up to prevent congestion. Only one parent was allowed per child.

Teachers were stationed around the school to direct the children to the gathering points for their respective classes as well.

Mr Wong said the aim is to "ensure that we can keep schools open and safe, and that we can keep learning going throughout the school year".

"We have already seen a lot of disruptions in school life in many other countries last year and, even now, continuing in many places where schools remain closed. We do not want that to happen in Singapore and we are determined to make sure that our students can continue to learn, and enjoy learning in our schools in a safe and sustainable manner," he added.

Waterway Primary principal Wee-Kwan Liam, 62, said that as only the Primary 1 and K1 children were at the school yesterday, there was a lot more manpower and teachers could help the children settle into their classrooms. "(What is additional) this year is the safety management measures, where the basic approach is about personal hygiene, personal responsibility and social responsibility," she said.

Parents were also asked to gather in classrooms to attend an introduction session by teachers and watch a video address by the principal.

One parent, Mrs Aryany Abdul Manab, 36, said it was good that teachers focused on the younger children on the first day of school.

"It's to get them accustomed to a different routine - where to go, what to do... I think it was a good initiative," said Mrs Aryany, a private pre-school principal, who was with her seven-year-old-son.

Primary 1 pupil Jaden Heng was nervous but excited about the first day of school: "I feel good because I can learn more things. I haven't made any friends yet but I am excited to meet my classmates."