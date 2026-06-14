Meet Toy Story 5 characters at VivoCity, Gardens by the Bay

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SINGAPORE – As Toy Story 5 arrives in cinemas, introduce your kids to Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie while revisiting your own childhood with these activities.

Toy Story-themed fun at VivoCity

The buzz around Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 is already building, with themed activities ahead of its release in Singapore cinemas on June 18.

Arriving seven years after the last instalment, this sequel introduces your children to Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, while inviting you to reconnect with your childhood idols from the 1995 original animated movie.

Until June 28, VivoCity’s Outdoor Plaza has been transformed into an imaginative play area modelled after Bonnie’s bedroom. Snap family photos alongside towering installations of the beloved characters.

There is also a carnival zone where you can try your luck at game booths for $10 a play or hop aboard the mini express train ride for $10, which covers a child and an accompanying adult.

If your children are between the ages of three and 12, sign them up for VivoCity’s free Kids Club membership. The first 500 new members can enjoy a free weekday pedal kart ride, which usually costs $10 for two rounds. For safety reasons, kids must be at least 95cm tall and weigh no more than 50kg to go on these rides.

Explore the rest of the mall to discover more character-themed photo spots. Go to str.sg/o4DQH for details.

Disney Garden of Wonder

Jessie (far right) makes her floral debut at the refreshed Disney Garden of Wonder at Floral Fantasy, alongside Snappy, Smarty Pants and Lilypad. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY

Cowgirl Jessie is stepping up as the leading star of Toy Story 5, as American director Andrew Stanton has revealed in interviews. It is fitting that she is now making her floral debut at the refreshed Disney Garden of Wonder at Floral Fantasy.

This topiary exhibition has returned for a second edition following its 2024 launch at Gardens by the Bay and will run until March 14, 2027.

This updated experience includes a Toy Story 5 zone. While Woody and Buzz Lightyear were featured as topiaries in the 2024 edition, Jessie was missing from that line-up – but she has finally joined them for this showcase. The trio are also joined by displays featuring new characters Snappy, Smarty Pants and Lilypad.

Your family can also step into other themed areas such as Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger are gathered for a party scene.

The Go Local zone features displays with a uniquely Singapore essence. For instance, you can spot Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck playfully making teh tarik, and Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck enjoying a bowl of laksa.

These hand-assembled topiaries are crafted from more than 40 species of preserved and dried floral materials and took over 16,000 man-hours to complete.

Tickets are at $12 per adult, $8 per child aged three to 12, and $8 per senior aged 60 and above. Find out more at str.sg/JWiUi