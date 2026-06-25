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Kids can burn off energy at Peanuts Summer Sports Park and take fun photos in the “locker room”.

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Snoopy and his siblings at Changi Airport

Snoopy and the Peanuts gang have returned to Changi Airport Terminal 3 until July 12. While the famous black-and-white beagle last visited back in 2022, this time around, he brought his siblings along : Belle, Andy, Spike, Marbles and Olaf.

With the World Cup in full swing, the whole crew is turning up the sporty vibes with activities that your kids will love.

At Departure Hall on Level 2 is a 5m-tall Snoopy installation that takes centre stage next to a larger-than-life football. He is surrounded by his siblings who show off their skills in various sports, from rugby to track and field.

Your little ones will love burning off energy at Peanuts Summer Sports Park located near Check-in Row 11. This play zone is packed with climbing structures, slides, a ball pit and a trampoline.

To enter, get a 30-minute play pass starting at $5 with every $50 spent at participating outlets (or $80 at supermarkets) across Terminals 1 to 4. Alternatively, you can buy direct passes via the Changi App starting at $15 a child and $8 an adult.

Kids under 1.1m tal l must be accompanied by an adult inside the play zone and everyone must wear socks.

Snoopy has brought along his siblings for the fun at Changi Airport Terminal 3. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP

The sporty fun continues at Basement 2, where you will find more photo-worthy backdrops. Step inside the “locker room” to take a breather with Snoopy and Olaf on the benches or pose next to the colourful sports lockers.

There is also a mini green field with a football goalpost that invites your kids to step up and take their best shot at scoring a goal.

Go to changiairport.com/peanuts for details.

Hapidanbui at Adventure Cove Waterpark

Meet Hapidanbui, a boy band comprising Sanrio characters (from left) Hangyodon, Badtz-Maru, Pekkle, Keroppi, Tuxedosam and Pochacco. ST PHOTO: ELISA CHIA

Boy band Hapidanbui are bringing a wave of cuteness and sun-soaked fun to Adventure Cove Waterpark at Resorts World Sentosa.

Eye-catching photo spots are dotted all around the park until Aug 30, making it easy for you and your kids to strike a pose between thrilling water slides and snorkelling adventures.

Hapidanbui are a group that debuted in 2020, bringing together six beloved Sanrio characters: Hangyodon, Badtz-Maru, Pekkle, Keroppi, Tuxedosam and Pochacco. They have released songs such as Daijoubu (2020) and Hapidanbui!!! (2025).

When your kids work up an appetite, head over to The Bay Restaurant to fuel up on adorable character-inspired treats. The themed menu includes Hangyodon double fish burger with fries and salad ($17) and Pochacco Swiss roll ($10).

The cheerful Keroppi is one of six members in Sanrio’s boy band Hapidanbui. ST PHOTO: ELISA CHIA

Before wrapping up your day, stop by the Reef ’n Wave Wear gift shop to pick up Hapidanbui merchandise such as keychains ($12), bucket hats ($25) and kid’s tees ($38).

Plus, receive a pack of waterproof stickers – great for decorating your kids’ water bottles – when you spend at least $50 dining or shopping.

Tickets cost $34 for a child aged four to 12 and $39 an adult. Find out more at str.sg/y6qd