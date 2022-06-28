McDonald's launches campaign to promote mental well-being in families

SINGAPORE - For three Wednesdays in late July and August, the McDonald's party room at the Lot One mall in Choa Chu Kang will host a seminar for parents who want to better support their children's mental well-being.

The fast-food outlet will be the venue for the Positive Parenting Programme (Triple P) seminar run by non-profit organisation Families for Life.

This is part of the fast-food chain's new family mental wellness campaign, which was launched on Tuesday (June 28) in support of the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) Year of Celebrating SG Families.

The seminar is free, with the three sessions lasting two hours each. The series can accommodate 20 to 30 parents, who will be able to register their interest online.

McDonald's Safra Yishun outlet will host the seminar in September, with the company planning additional workshop locations later this year.

MSF said that more than 58,000 parents have attended the Triple P seminar in the past seven years, and that about 85 per cent found it relevant to their parenting needs.

Parents also reported less problematic behaviour from their child as well as lower parenting stress three months after completing the programme, said MSF.

Other than the seminar, McDonald's campaign also includes an animated film Always Being There.

The film aims to raise awareness about the crucial role parents play during early childhood when children may begin to feel stressed, and will be promoted on McDonald's Singapore's social media channels.