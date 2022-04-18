Fourteen-year-old student C. Lim prefers to keep his mask on, though Covid-19 restrictions have eased.
Taking off one's mask outdoors has been permitted since late last month, but the Secondary 2 student is self-conscious about showing his face.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 18, 2022, with the headline Mask anxiety for some teens.