Maris Stella's new gate to retain look of original: HDB

The iconic Maris Stella High School gate will be demolished, but a new archway, slated to be completed by the end of the year, will be built using parts of the old gate, with the original look retained.

The gate has to be removed from its location in Mount Vernon Road as the road has to be widened to serve residents of an upcoming housing development in Bidadari estate, said the Housing Board yesterday.

The new gate will be located in Bartley Walk.

In a Facebook post, Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said HDB has been in talks with the school management on ways to preserve the gate since 2018.

The option of relocating the whole gate was discussed but engineers assessed that doing so would risk damaging the gate and pose a safety risk to students.

Mr Tan said: "HDB intends to incorporate as much of the old gate into the new, such as the iconic blue tiles and possibly the plaque that carries the school's name."

A petition on Change.org to save the original gate has garnered over 5,000 signatures since it was started on Thursday.

It was launched the day after the school announced that the gate, built in 1997, will be demolished after May 31.

The school's alumni told The Sunday Times that the gate's unique structure incorporates East and West design elements that are unlike those commonly found in other Catholic schools.

HDB said yesterday that part of the driveway into the school compound had to be acquired to improve traffic flow in Mount Vernon Road for residents of the upcoming Bidadari estate.

The Sunday Times understands that a Build-To-Order project - Bartley Beacon - has been planned for a site next to Maris Stella High School.

Announced last year, it will include 880 flats comprising three-, four-and five-room units.

HDB said that Maris Stella's alumni association will develop a digital replica of the design of the existing gate and incorporate it into the new gate.

"We will continue to work with the school and the alumni association on the design and construction of the new gate within the school compound," said HDB.