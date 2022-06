It was during overseas mission trips to Indonesia in his secondary school days that Mr Zuriel Sng had the opportunity to interact with young children.

"I didn't feel tired, in fact, I was feeding off their energy. I felt very satisfied seeing the smiles on their faces," said the 20-year-old who graduated last month from the National Institute of Early Childhood Development course at Temasek Polytechnic with a diploma in early childhood development and education.