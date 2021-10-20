Long journey to university pays off for ITE alumnus

Former Institute of Technical Education (ITE) student Tan Yong Siang knew from the start that the journey to a university degree would not be easy.

Undeterred, he set his sights on that goal and the hard work paid off. This week, Mr Tan, 27, will be one of more than 2,000 people who will graduate this year from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) in a series of ceremonies running from yesterday to Friday.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing spoke yesterday at the inaugural session in The Theatre at Mediacorp in Buona Vista, where a batch of accountancy students received their degrees.

He recounted how he had watched his sister get her accountancy degree in a similar ceremony about 30 years ago.

She was the first in the family to graduate with a degree, so it was a proud moment for his family.

Mr Chan said: "She went on to join one of the Big Four accounting firms. On her first day of work, her boss told her what will be etched in her mind forever - 'you can start learning now'."

Whatever is learnt in school and university is simply the foundation, he added, and work life is a process of continual learning.

"It is not about how much we know at the beginning, but how fast we learn and relearn that matters," he said.

Mr Chan also shared another anecdote about how he had once met 400 accountants and posed the question: Did they see themselves as having more or fewer opportunities in five years?

Half of them felt threatened by the idea that technology might replace them, while the other half expected technology to help them expand their horizons, he said.

"There is nothing to fear about technology," he said.

"Everyone in the world is facing the same challenges and opportunities, but the difference is who will be brave enough to master it."

This year's batch also features SIT's first group of 46 graduates from the aircraft systems engineering programme - the first degree of its kind in Singapore.

Mr Tan, who is now working at SIA Engineering Company as an apprentice, is one of them.

Describing himself as a person who needs more time than his peers to grasp concepts, Mr Tan said his journey from ITE to a polytechnic and finally to university was filled with long hours of staying back in school to finish his work.

"It has been a long and fruitful journey to be able to finish this academic marathon," he said, adding that working with aircraft has always been his goal.