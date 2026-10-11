Legoland Malaysia Resort’s new rooms, Singapore Polo Club’s charity carnival, student art exhibition

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SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

New Lego City-themed rooms

Families planning a getaway now have another fun room option at Legoland Malaysia Resort Hotel. Launched on Oct 10, 31 Lego City-themed rooms have taken over the sixth floor, marking a fresh update for the property which opened in 2013.

Through vibrant wall murals, custom furniture and bedding, the rooms bring a lively city adventure to life with police officers, firefighters, construction crews, deep-sea divers, escaping crooks and playful surprises.

The rooms are designed with families in mind and parents have their own private space in an adjoining area, while up to three kids can sleep comfortably in a bunk bed with a pull-out trundle.

Modelled after popular Lego building sets, the new rooms expand the hotel’s line-up alongside existing Pirate, Kingdom, Adventure and Ninjago options. The Friends-themed rooms were the previous addition in 2023.

Room rates for the Lego City-themed rooms start at RM1,550 (S$485) a night.

Charity carnival at Singapore Polo Club

All proceeds from the Singapore Polo Club's carnival will go to the SPC Outreach Fund and four non-profits. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLO CLUB

Little ones are in for a treat with a line-up of equestrian activities on Oct 17, from 10am to 6pm, at the Singapore Polo Club in Mount Pleasant Road.

Returning for its fourth annual edition, the SPC Outreach Polo Tournament & Carnival offers kids the chance to experience pony rides or feed the club’s gentle horses.

There’s also a show-jumping demonstration, which showcases the balance, precision and partnership between rider and horse as they navigate challenging obstacles.

Catch a show-jumping demonstration at the SPC Outreach Polo Tournament & Carnival. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLO CLUB

All proceeds from the event will go to the SPC Outreach Fund, which supports the less fortunate and four non-profits: the Association for Persons with Special Needs, Children’s Wishing Well, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore and Lions Home for the Elders.

Carnival coupons are available at $50 a booklet and free shuttle bus services will be provided from Royal Square Medical Centre at Novena. Go to str.sg/gCfb for details.

Interplay arts exhibition by students

A child from Iyad Perdaus Hougang points to Big Smiles, Big Play!, an artwork created by children from her preschool. PHOTO: NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT

Parents and their little ones can explore art together at a new free exhibition, Interplay, which runs until Oct 25 at Lewin Terrace, behind Children’s Museum Singapore.

It displays more than 90 works by visual arts track students and alumni from the Early Childhood Development & Education diploma course. The programme is conducted by the National Institute of Early Childhood Development (NIEC) in collaboration with Temasek Polytechnic.

The exhibition spans a range of visual mediums, including 2D and 3D art, digital photography and animation, and book illustration.

There are also works by pupils from E-Bridge Preschool @ Tampines Green Emerald and Iyad Perdaus Hougang, created alongside NIEC (TP) students.

Children from E-Bridge Preschool @ Tampines GreenEmerald created artworks alongside NIEC visual arts track student-educators. PHOTO: NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT

The works offer parents an insightful look at how kids express themselves when given room to explore.

“Interplay is not simply about the finished artworks, but about making children’s thinking visible – how their ideas develop through conversation, exploration and making,” says Terence Lin, lead lecturer at NIEC and curator of the exhibition.

“For our student-educators, it is also about learning when to guide, when to offer possibilities, and when to step back so that children’s own voices remain at the centre of the creative process.”

Admission is free – walk-ins are welcome, no registration is required. Access to Lewin Terrace is through the red gates to the left of the museum. It is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 9am to 12.45pm and 2pm to 5.45pm.