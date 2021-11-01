Minor Issue
Learning to say goodbye is good preparation for the future
As graduating students bid farewell to one another, knowing how to manage change will help them navigate life's challenges
When I was starting out as a teacher in a secondary school, I struggled to bid goodbye to the graduating students of my form class, an all-boys group taking Design and Technology.
As their form teacher, one of my main responsibilities was to take care of the well-being and pastoral needs of my students. I spent a lot of time with them, teaching them a few subjects over two years. My interactions with them went beyond the curriculum. There were many moments of laughter and sadness, and sharing of hopes and dreams.