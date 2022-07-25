I have slowed down when it comes to Kate, the oldest of my three children and my child with special needs.
Now, when new or unexpected things happen, I try to panic less. I try to think before rushing to act.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 25, 2022, with the headline Learning to go slow with a child who has special needs. Subscribe