Minor Issues

Learning to go slow with a child who has special needs

After more than a decade of caring for my oldest child who has autism, I have learnt to accept that it is not about finding a quick cure

Jill Lim
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I have slowed down when it comes to Kate, the oldest of my three children and my child with special needs.

Now, when new or unexpected things happen, I try to panic less. I try to think before rushing to act.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 25, 2022, with the headline Learning to go slow with a child who has special needs. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top