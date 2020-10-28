Lauded for igniting love of literature and English

For students in Mr Karthickeyen Govindaraj's class, literature lessons go beyond the textbooks. They go outdoors, literally.

For example, when doing The Thief And The Dogs, an Egyptian novel by Nobel laureate Naguib Mahfouz that was translated into English, Mr Karthickeyen, a literature teacher at St Joseph's Institution, took his students on a learning journey to Arab Street.

He felt that the visit would enhance his students' appreciation of the literature text and the richness of Egyptian culture. From tasting Middle Eastern cuisine to admiring vibrant mosaic walls, his students relived scenes that the main character in the book experienced.

Mr Karthickeyen said: "In a globalised environment, we need to appreciate the cultures of one another. Since food is such an emotional process, it gives you the impetus to want to know more about the culture."

He has in the past taken his English and literature students to Orchard Road to study advertisements to better understand how the language is used in advertising.

Mr Karthickeyen, 34, was one of seven educators to receive the Inspiring Teacher of English Award yesterday.

The award, now in its 13th year, acknowledges teachers who have been instrumental in igniting a love for English, English Literature or General Paper. It has two categories: the Teaching Award and the Leadership Award.

The Teaching Award recognises teachers who make lessons exciting and relevant to their students.

The Leadership Award acknowledges heads of department, subject heads and level heads who have effectively executed English language programmes while working with other teachers.

In his congratulatory message recorded on video, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said: "A language that is as dynamic and expressive as English requires teachers who are passionate about their work, and who go about teaching the language in innovative and effective ways. We see these traits in all our recipients of this year's Inspiring Teacher of English Award."

A virtual session was held to commemorate and recognise the winners yesterday afternoon.

Inspiring educators

WINNERS OF THE TEACHING AWARD • Mr Ignatius Lim Buan Tie, 42, Kheng Cheng School • Ms Chen Ying Rheverie, 27, Unity Secondary School • Mr Karthickeyen Govindaraj, 34, St Joseph's Institution ( International Baccalaureate programme) • Ms Ong Xin Yi, 35, Anglo-Chinese Junior College

WINNERS OF THE LEADERSHIP AWARD • Mr Andrew Chong, 36, Opera Estate Primary School • Madam Renee Yuanna Sulaiman, 36, Punggol Green Primary School • Madam Sujatha Paramathayalan, 39, St Andrew's Secondary School Each winner received a trophy, certificate and cash prize of $2,000. The award is presented by the Speak Good English Movement and The Straits Times and is supported by the Ministry of Education.

Another award winner is Ms Chen Ying Rheverie, whose students are trained to ask questions instead of just answering them.

Discussions are conducted to encourage students to ask probing questions. They learn skills such as critical thinking, negotiating differences and challenging assumptions.

The Unity Secondary School teacher, 27, said: "One concern for me is that when my students leave the classroom, are they going to take with them knowledge that is going to become outdated, or are they going to walk away with something that will still serve them in the future. Obviously, we want it to be the second case."

Madam Renee Yuanna Sulaiman, 36, head of department for English language at Punggol Green Primary School, recently organised an English Language Fest - a celebration of English where students get the opportunity to unleash their creativity.

In this year's mystery-themed event, teachers played the role of newscasters while students were tasked with solving riddles using English language skills.