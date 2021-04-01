Kids' activity park, SuperPark Singapore, to reopen on April 9

SINGAPORE - SuperPark Singapore, an activity park popular with kids, will reopen on April 9 under new management six months after closing its doors.

Spanning 40,000 sq ft across two levels at Suntec City Mall, the indoor sports-oriented activity park will offers new additions, including an expanded Kids' Gym with a soft play obstacle course and a small climbing wall for toddlers and pre-schoolers.

There will also be a new archery play station, in addition to more than 20 existing sports-themed activities.

SuperPark Singapore is now managed by DreamUs Group, which also operates Pororo Park Singapore in Marina Square and Tayo Station in Downtown East.

DreamUs general manager Carolyn Chia says in a statement on Thursday (April 1): "This all-inclusive indoor-sports activity park brand is a strategic fit for our growing portfolio of family edutainment spaces in Asia."

SuperPark Singapore is the local outpost of a popular Finnish indoor activity park. It opened on Nov 17, 2018 and catered to both children and adults.

It closed last October when its previous holding company, SuperPark Asia Group, was not able to come up with a concrete plan to restart operations after the circuit breaker period.

The Business Times reported that the group had owed sums to multiple employees and creditors, including at least $500,000 in rent to APM Property Management, which manages Suntec City.

As part of safe distancing measures, play sessions at the reopened SuperPark Singapore will be limited to two hours. The equipment will be sanitised after every use, as will the entire premise after every session, says the statement.

Face masks must be worn by all visitors from the age of six, except for selected activities such as trampoline and wall climbing.

Tickets, from $23.90 for children under 100cm in height and $33.90 for adults, can be booked online at www.superpark.com.sg. Babies under 12 months old enter free.