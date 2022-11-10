Key for Asean universities to maintain ties amid global competition: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - In an increasingly competitive world, the value and importance of maintaining collaborative and tight-knit Asean community ties cannot be understated, President Halimah Yacob told university leaders from the region on Thursday.

Speaking at a gala dinner to close a programme for Asean university leaders, she said that Singapore’s relationship with its neighbours has always been a major priority, with continual efforts being made to strengthen these bonds.

“The development of our Asean community through cooperation in higher education is one such way, and the gathering of our esteemed Asean university leaders through Plum is one such opportunity,” she said.

Plum, or Programme for Leadership in University Management, is a collaboration by Temasek Foundation and the National University of Singapore to allow Asean university leaders to bolster ties, exchange insights and advance ideas on the governing and managing universities in South-east Asia.

The dinner on Thursday, held at the Asian Civilisations Museum, marked the 10-year anniversary of Plum.

It was held on the last day of a three-day summit attended by some 50 university leaders from 24 universities across South-east Asia. The leaders had gathered to discuss issues related to transformation in higher education, innovation and entrepreneurship and sustainability efforts in Asean.

Since the programme began in 2012, about 300 participants from over 30 top universities across the 10 Asean countries have taken part, noted Madam Halimah, adding that Plum was an excellent avenue for Singapore to reaffirm its commitment to South-east Asia.

She added that universities must transform to educate students and communities broadly, so that all may lead productive lives.

Amid the innovation and transformation, universities must also remember that development must progress sustainably for the long run.

She said: “As members of the higher education fraternity, we should continue to inculcate a mindset of sustainability through our curricula, research, campuses, cultures and communities.”

In his speech, NUS president Tan Eng Chye said he was delighted with the sense of commitment and purpose clearly evident among Asean university leaders in tackling the challenges of the present and future.

Professor Tan said the discussions during the summit – on topics such as delivering increased social impact for the communities, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship and prioritising sustainability efforts on campuses – would help to build towards a constructive and future-focused framework.

On Tuesday, at the start of the summit, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing spoke about the role of universities as a “brain trust” to create a neutral and trusted platform to come together to discuss challenges and formulate new ideas.