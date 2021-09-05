More than 600 students have graduated from Yale-NUS College since the liberal arts college was launched in 2013. Here are some key dates and facts about the institution.

September 2010: Yale and the National University of Singapore (NUS) ink a memorandum of understanding to enter into a tie-up to create a liberal arts college in Singapore. Then Education Minister Ng Eng Hen says a liberal arts education may be a somewhat new concept to Singaporeans, but over time, parents, students and employers would come to recognise its value in nurturing future leaders in all fields.

April 2011: Yale and NUS say plans are finalised and the new offshoot will be known as Yale- NUS College.

August 2013: Yale-NUS takes in its first batch of 157 students at a temporary campus in NUS University Town. Ninety-seven are Singaporean and the rest from 25 other countries. They were chosen from 11,400 applications from over 130 countries.

July 2015: Yale-NUS College moves into its new campus at 16 College Avenue West, near Clementi.

July and August 2017: First batch of 119 students graduates from the college after finishing a liberal arts degree programme. The college also takes in a record 250 students for its class of 2021, meeting the target for its intended cohort size. More than nine in 10 of the pioneer batch find work within six months of their final examinations, a graduate employment survey finds. They enter sectors like the public service, journalism, finance and the arts.

September 2019: A programme that was meant to introduce students to various modes of dissent and organising resistance in Singapore was cancelled two weeks before it was due to start.

The course - originally called Dissent And Resistance In Singapore - was to have been led by Singaporean playwright Alfian Sa'at in collaboration with programme manager Tan Yock Theng of the university.

The episode sparked public debate, including over liberal arts education, with a debate in Parliament as well.

August 2021: It was announced that Yale-NUS College will combine with the University Scholars Programme to form a new college. The year's Yale-NUS intake will be its last, and will graduate as the class of 2025.

Background

The Yale-NUS campus in Clementi comprises an arts centre, a library, an administration building and three residential buildings called Elm, Cendana and Saga colleges.

In its early days, just over 150 were accepted but the number has steadily grown. It also has about 100 faculty members.

Students take a common curriculum before choosing a major. The common curriculum includes courses like historical immersion, quantitative reasoning, scientific inquiry as well as literature and the humanities.

They then go on to choose a major - with options such as philosophy, environmental studies, global affairs and anthropology.

Yale-NUS also offers special programmes with other schools in NUS such as a double degree programme in law and liberal arts, as well as a concurrent degree with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

For Singaporeans, tuition fees are $20,750 a year. With residential and other fees, it comes up to a total of about $30,000.

Permanent residents pay about $39,000 and foreigners nearly $55,000 with a tuition grant from the Education Ministry. The annual fees are $60,791 for permanent residents and $74,563 for international students without the ministry's grant.