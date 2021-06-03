Keep definition of meritocracy broad in Singapore: Education Minister

Meritocracy in Singapore is a constant work in progress, and care should be taken to avoid its possible downsides, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday.

This means keeping the definition of meritocracy broad, instead of appreciating talent in a one-dimensional way, he explained.

It also means ensuring that meritocracy is continuous rather than having "one high-stake exam... define anyone for life", he said.

Mr Chan was addressing a virtual audience of about 6,000 educators at the opening of the Ministry of Education's Teachers' Conference and ExCEL Fest.

"People develop different strengths at different stages of life," he said. "We must keep enabling porosity and look out for opportunities to allow different talents to develop at different paces. Even the successful must never be complacent."

He added that those who are more privileged have a responsibility to pay it forward to those with less, for Singapore to be more inclusive.

The event is a three-day virtual conference that aims to connect teachers with the latest trends in their field, and showcases award-winning innovations by schools.

In his speech, Mr Chan impressed upon teachers the importance of values that will anchor future generations as they navigate a complex world.

Meritocracy is one such value, he said. But it is also important for Singaporeans to be open and inclusive, as well as a trusted and principled people.

It is difficult for a nation of fewer than four million citizens to always have the best ideas, he said. But Singapore will have a chance to remain at the cutting edge, should it remain open and connected to the world.

"Being connected to the world is not an option, but a strategy for our survival," he said.

He also said that Singapore's reputation for being incorruptible, principled and honest gives multinational companies a reason to invest in the Republic, and it explains why significant international events are held in the country.

DIFFERENT PACES People develop different strengths at different stages of life. We must keep enabling porosity and look out for opportunities to allow different talents to develop at different paces. Even the successful must never be complacent. EDUCATION MINISTER CHAN CHUN SING, in an address to a virtual audience of about 6,000 educators at the opening of the Ministry of Education's Teachers' Conference and ExCEL Fest.

"This is a hard-won reputation. But it is also a reputation that can be easily lost," Mr Chan said. "It takes all of us to build and sustain this reputation."

In a Facebook post after the speech, Mr Chan said that for Singapore to keep shining, it has to enable its people to be competent to earn their keep.

"By engendering the confidence in our people of our place in the world, we can better chart our own destiny and distinguish ourselves as a people with our principles and values," he said.

Mr Chan also touched on keeping the education system running in a sustainable manner despite Covid-19, saying that it may not be possible to return to a pre-pandemic world.

Adapting to a more complicated environment may require faster and more pervasive Covid-19 testing and isolation capabilities in order to ring-fence affected parts of the system while allowing the rest to operate as normally as possible, he said.

It will also require students and educators to toggle between different modes of learning and teaching as circumstances dictate.

Mr Chan said: "Blended learning is not an optional 'good-to-have'. Blended learning is now an opportunity we need to seize, to teach our people to adapt flexibly amidst uncertainties."

In his address at the event, director-general of education Wong Siew Hoong said that the pandemic has underlined the sector's professional resilience, and he commended teachers for their "nimbleness and adaptability" in responding to the situation.

He said: "We stepped out of our comfort zones, we harnessed technology to ensure the continuity of learning for our students.

"Despite challenges from time to time, we persevered and often sought out new and better ways of doing things."

This included becoming familiar with various online platforms. "Nothing is impossible for us," Mr Wong said.