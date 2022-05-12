Jump-starting her career: How teen lands dream poly course even before her O-level exams

While most people of her age are just starting to think about their future careers, this teenager is already paving the path towards her dream job of becoming a video game concept artist. When she was in Secondary 2, Siti Nur Khadijah set her sights on pursuing her passion in video games and art, and decided that she wanted apply for a diploma course at Republic Polytechnic (RP) via the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) in her graduating year.

Her foresight and forward planning paid off when she was in Secondary 4. Through EAE, Khadijah was offered a conditional place at Republic Polytechnic’s Diploma in Design for Games & Gamification course, even before she took her O-level exams in 2020.

Recognising all-rounded students

The EAE is an admissions exercise that lets students apply and receive conditional offers for admission to polytechnic courses prior to receiving their final exam grades. Applicants are evaluated based on their aptitude and interests, thus allowing for a wider pool of talents to be recognised for admissions into polytechnics.

Graduating O-level students, final-year Nitec and Higher Nitec students at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), and adults (Singaporeans and Permanent Residents) who have two or more years of relevant work experience are eligible to apply for the EAE.

Successful EAE applicants are given conditional offers by the polytechnic and must meet the minimum entry requirements upon the release of their exam results before they can confirm their offers.

For students taking the GCE Olevels, this means getting a net ELR2B2 score of 26 points or better, as well as meeting the Minimum Entry Requirements of the polytechnic course they have applied for. Final year ITE students need a final net GPA of 2.0 or better for Higher Nitec, or a final net GPA of 3.5 or better for a Nitec qualification to confirm their conditional offers.

A rewarding journey starting with EAE

Today, 17-year-old Khadijah is a second-year student at RP, where she is exceling and enjoying herself. She credits the EAE for bringing her one step closer to the career she has always wanted to pursue.

Khadijah says the reason behind her decision to apply for the EAE was simple. “I chose to apply through the EAE as it can help me get a conditional offer diploma course of my choosing before I took my O-level exams, and this helps keep me focused on the career path I want to pursue,” she quips.

For students who are keen to follow the path the took, Khadijah shares that the EAE comprises several steps. EAE applicants must first submit their applications online, with shortlisted candidates being invited for an interview. Applicants for some courses, such as Khadijah’s, are also requested to prepare a portfolio as part of the evaluation process.

“It can be a challenging process. You have to juggle between preparing for the interview and creating your portfolio; while at the same time, having to study and keep up with the syllabus for your O-level exams. The EAE was a rewarding experience as well, as I learned a lot,” says Khadijah.

Recalling her application journey, teen felt that applying for the EAE helped her better understand her chosen industry and career path.

“To prepare for the EAE application, I decided to take a deeper dive into the industries that were related to the diplomas I was interested in. This allowed me to gain more in-depth perspectives and knowledge,” she adds.

She also shares how she had learnt some new skills while preparing her art portfolio, “To make my application stand out, I learned new design techniques and then applied them in various sketches, concept art, and designs that I created to add to my portfolio.”