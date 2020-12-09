ITE to offer six more work-study diploma courses

To meet the demand for applied learning, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will offer six new work-study diploma courses next year, bringing the total number of such offerings to 30.

The new courses are in the areas of aircraft cabin engineering, aircraft maintenance engineering, cloud management and operations, event management, fitness management and opticianry.

The work-study technical diploma programme, launched in 2018, typically lasts between 2½ and three years. It is meant to provide a skills-based avenue for ITE graduates to upgrade themselves and build their careers.

Partner companies hire students as full-time salaried staff, and 70 per cent of curriculum time comprises on-the-job training. Students are awarded diploma certificates after the stint.

Yesterday, 230 companies committed to a partnership with ITE under this programme. They will offer 850 placements for the new intake in April next year.

This is up from 100 trainees across 41 companies in 2018, when the programme began.

Representatives signed letters of offer at a virtual event, witnessed by Second Education Minister Maliki Osman, ITE chairman Andrew Chong and chief executive Low Khah Gek, and Dr Gog Soon Joo, the chief futurist and chief skills officer at SkillsFuture Singapore.

In his speech, Dr Maliki also shared details of a review he is heading on what more the Ministry of Education (MOE) can do to ensure ITE and polytechnic graduates are prepared for the working world. The review was announced by Education Minister Lawrence Wong last Thursday.

Dr Maliki said: "MOE recognises the value of applied education pathways for our students to gain skills relevant to industry. Even so with almost 70 per cent of our Primary 1 cohort choosing the ITE/polytechnic route."

He outlined three key areas of the review, which aims to better support the diverse strengths and aspirations of these students, and the needs of employers and industry.

First, MOE will look at how to further enhance the curriculum.

A key focus in particular will be on strengthening the ITE and the polytechnic curricular offerings and pathways for students to build higher skills and provide more upgrading opportunities.

"We will explore strengthening the ITE curriculum so students can continue to leverage skills learnt to remain relevant in the future economy," Dr Maliki said.

The second area will be to increase opportunities and services for students and fresh graduates as they build their careers and upgrade their skills. The work-study diploma and work-study post-diploma programmes are key pathways for this, he said, and MOE will examine how such pathways can be enhanced and expanded.

Third, MOE will study how to expand community partnerships and programming to better support students with higher needs.

In the coming months, MOE will engage students and alumni, and draw insights from industry members and educators, Dr Maliki said.

"We must continue to ensure our students are well equipped with the necessary skills to embark on fulfilling careers, amid rapidly transforming job roles and manpower demands."

Ms Low, ITE's CEO, told The Straits Times that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of companies participating in the programme has "stayed relatively strong".

"Our industry partners are still very supportive and we have been continually getting inquiries on our work-study diploma programmes," she said.