ITE teams up with top hospitality school EHL to offer new diploma

Students keen on pursuing a career in the hospitality industry can look forward to a new qualification being jointly developed by one of the world's most prestigious hospitality schools and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne (EHL) Hospitality Business School - the leading university in hospitality education, according to rankings - inked an agreement earlier this month with ITE to work on a new technical diploma in hospitality and hotel management.

Announcing this yesterday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said: "This technical diploma will provide a new pathway for those keen to pursue a career in the hospitality industry, and will leverage both the Swiss hospitality education excellence and the distinctive applied learning approach of ITE.

"Graduates of the course will be equipped with skills in supply chain and facilities management, and new in-demand skills such as business analytics and sustainable hospitality practices."

No further details on when the diploma course will be ready or how many students it will take in were given.

The new course is an example of how EHL is playing an active role in Singapore's higher education, said Mr Chan, who was speaking at the official opening ceremony of EHL's first international campus here.

The famed hospitality business school has more than 4,000 students enrolled across its three campuses, Lausanne, Passugg, which are both in Switzerland, and now Singapore.

Mr Chan said EHL can tap the links local institutions have with local and regional businesses to explore joint programmes, and share best practices and teaching methods, such as catering to adult learners.

This comes as SkillsFuture Singapore has been encouraging private education institutions to do more in adult learning, he said.

Students at the EHL Campus (Singapore) take the same internationally recognised Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality that is also offered at the main Lausanne campus.

They begin with a preparatory year in Lausanne followed by three years of study in Singapore.