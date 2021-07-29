ITE students have adapted well to home-based learning: Maliki

Former Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central student Steven Muthukumar, 19, comes from a family of 10, and his mother is the sole breadwinner after his father stopped working for health reasons.

Despite his difficult circumstances and the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Muthukumar was an active member of the student council and graduated with over 14,100 others at the ITE Graduation 2021 ceremony yesterday afternoon.

When the pandemic forced a switch to home-based learning last year, ITE donated a laptop to Mr Muthukumar, helping him participate effectively and maintain his strong academic performance.

The Tay Eng Soon Scholarship recipient, who also received a team award in the 2019 Aviation Innovation Competition organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, was among those who benefited from financial aid and other support schemes in place at ITE during the pandemic.

Last year, ITE gave $4.8 million as part of its monthly financial assistance scheme that helped more than 5,000 students. This was more than the $2.8 million disbursed in 2019, to around 3,200 students.

Mr Muthukumar was among the students who got a special mention in the address of Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman at the graduation.

Dr Maliki said ITE students have adapted well to home-based learning, and commended two students, Mr Arthur Chong and Mr Ernest Antonio Ching, for their online teamwork, which helped them emerge as one of the top three winners in an international competition, the Global Finals of the Social Innovation Relay 2020.

He noted that the ongoing review of opportunities and pathways in applied education had found many industry stakeholders complimenting ITE graduates for their industry-relevant skills.

Dr Maliki credited this to ITE's Workplace@Campus and Campus@Workplace approach, to replicate workplaces on campus. This includes the setting up of the ITE-Surbana Jurong Living Lab at ITE colleges equipped to facilitate experimentation.

In his speech, Dr Maliki also mentioned several programmes by ITE to equip students with skills and support lifelong learning, such as the work-study diploma that began in 2018.

Three out of four in the pioneer batch of 84 work-study diploma graduates stayed with their host companies, he said.

Those who enrol in this work-study programme receive practical training at the workplace from industry experts and benefit from full-time employment.

Nearly 70 per cent of the pioneer batch received an increment after graduating.

Dr Maliki urged graduates to continue to pursue further skills upgrading.

He said: "You are talents that are valued and can compete globally, and we encourage you to dream big and compete in the global competition for talent."

Among the graduates was Tay Eng Soon Scholarship recipient Koh Yan Xi, 19, who missed classes in secondary school because of a medical condition.

The ITE College West student, who also received the Ngee Ann Kongsi Gold Medal in recognition of her achievements, juggled a part-time job at McDonald's with co-leading a class entrepreneurship project to sell vacuum-packed soup and using the proceeds to purchase food for school cleaners.