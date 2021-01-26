Internships help them bag full-time jobs

University students are grabbing work stints in the hope of beefing up their portfolios and securing jobs after graduation.

During her three-year course at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), accountancy graduate Pek Jia Wei completed three internships. She received full-time job offers from two firms she had interned with.

"It's very common to take up more than one internship, because you will lose out if you don't," she said. "I come from a junior college background, so it's really important to have work experiences. Otherwise, it's hard to give employers examples of your strengths."

Ms Pek, 21, accepted a management trainee position with Nestle and started working full-time with the food and beverage firm last July.

"I really enjoy the company culture; there's a lot of guidance given, so I know this is a good place to learn," she said. "The internship let me branch out of accountancy and try marketing, which turned out to be my passion."

During her three-month internship with Nestle in 2019, she was tasked with conceptualising and bringing to market a promotional pack for its Maggi cup pasta product. "There's a sense of satisfaction seeing your product and hard work in the market," she said.

"I also learnt project management, including budgeting and timeline, which you can't really learn in school as it's a more controlled environment.

"I count myself fortunate that I got my job from interning before Covid-19 hit. It's possible that if I didn't intern, I would still be out of a job."

Another accountancy graduate, Kenneth Kwek, 24, also did three internships while at NTU, with the last 10-week stint turning into a full-time job at PwC Singapore's deals strategy department.

In fact, he was offered the job in late 2019, even before graduating.

"I did consider other job opportunities, but I knew I wanted to come back to PwC for various reasons, including its strong coaching culture.

"I'm also being exposed to different industries and learning at a very fast pace.

"The job came at the right time, and with the Covid-19 situation last year, I'm glad that the firm didn't rescind the offer."

Amelia Teng