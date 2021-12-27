Infant-care boom in Singapore

Ms Jothi Letchimi Ramakrishnan, 40, started looking for infant care even before her daughter was born in January.
The human resource manager had heard good things about the E-Bridge Pre-School centre near her home in Punggol, but there were no available slots. "I called them every other day to ask if they had a vacancy. I think they remembered my name by heart," she says.
