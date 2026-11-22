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Catch Hutan, a multi-sensory and inclusive performance, at Enabling Lives Festival on Nov 28 and 29.

SINGAPORE – Make family time more memorable with these festive activities.

Enabling Lives Festival 2026

Children are never too young to learn about inclusivity. The Enabling Lives Festival returns on Nov 28 and 29 with more than 70 family-friendly programmes, including a multisensory theatrical experience where pre-schoolers of all abilities can play and learn side by side.

Hutan, which means forest in Malay, invites children to feel textured leaves, sniff exotic scents, spot an owl and help a kingfisher care for her eggs.

The 45-minute production by arts charity The Artground premiered in Singapore in 2022 before touring Perth, Adelaide and Yogyakarta.

There will be three free shows on both days. While online registration is full, a limited number of walk-in tickets will be available on-site .

Organised by national agency for disability and inclusion SG Enable, the festival started as an open house at Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru for tenants and partners to showcase their programmes and products. For the first time, this sixth edition extends beyond its main site to neighbouring venues.

These include Delta Sport Centre, where families can try adaptive sports, such as pickleball and fencing, under the guidance of para-sport coaches, and play alongside Special Olympics athletes.

Follow a self-guided trail by picking up a festival passport at Redhill MRT station’s Exit B, Delta Sport Centre or Enabling Village. Once you collect all four activity stamps in the passport, redeem a plushie bag charm at Enabling Village, while stocks last.

For the full list of free and paid programmes, go to enablinglivesfestival.sg

Butterbear and other characters deck the malls

Thailand’s popular Butterbear is spending the festive season in Singapore for the first time. PHOTO: ORCHARDGATEWAY

’Tis the season when malls are decked out with adorable characters – and several are taking part in their first Christmas-themed takeover in Singapore.

The popular character Butterbear, who started out as a mascot for a dessert brand in Thailand, is spending the festive season here for the first time. At Orchard Gateway, visitors can snap photos with installations of Butterbear in festive outfits at various spots, including a 6.5m-tall Sweet Candy House outside the mall and along The Tube overhead link bridge on Level 3.

Catch Butterbear and her big sister Biancabear in special dance performances at the Level 1 atrium on Nov 27, with free sessions at 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Spend at least $120 by Nov 23 to stand a chance to win photo passes with the pair in a lucky draw. Until Dec 30, the same minimum amount spent also lets you redeem merchandise such as a plushie with a reusable bag.

Go to orchardgateway.sg for details.

Shop home-grown character brand Mochiak & AhWoo merchandise at Lendlease malls this year-end. PHOTOS: SIMPLYTOYSSG/INSTAGRAM

Also making their first mall appearance are home-grown characters Mochiak, the cheerful bunny; AhWoo, the laid-back wolf; and Nana, their mischievous feline friend.

Until Jan 3, the trio will lend their festive touch to Lendlease malls – 313@Somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade and Paya Lebar Quarter – each styled in a distinct theme, such as a Peranakan-inspired winter holiday.

Spend at least $25 at any of the four malls to play Mochiak & AhWoo’s Treasure Run on the Lendlease Plus mobile app and win points for shopping vouchers.

Depending on the mall, shoppers can also redeem collectibles like a magnetic cardholder phone stand, available at 313@Somerset with a minimum amount spent of $180. Find out more at str.sg/bMb6

Meet Starbucks Bearista friends – Brewster, Jam, Star, Snowmallow and Dasha – at Bugis Junction. PHOTO: CAPITALAND MALLS

Meanwhile, American coffee chain Starbucks has dressed its Bearista mascots – Brewster, Jam, Star, Snowmallow and Dasha – in holiday outfits across 16 participating CapitaLand malls.

Spot cute installations, including at Bugis Junction, Funan and Lot One, with the biggest being an 8m-tall inflatable of Star outside Raffles City.

From Nov 25 to Dec 6 at Bugis+, step into the Bearista Holiday Experience pop-up to shop for event-exclusive merchandise and create your own beverage. Go to str.sg/CyMW for details.

You can also snag a Christmas Bearista Glass Cold Cup Surprise Box for $45.90, with each box holding one of five designs. This will be available from Nov 23 at selected Starbucks stores, as well as on the Starbucks online store from 10am and LazMall from noon.